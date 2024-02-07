Margot Robbie's Barbie Follow-Up Has Been Revealed
If you were wondering how Margot Robbie was going to follow up the massive success of "Barbie," wonder no more! The latest acting role for the megastar has been revealed by Deadline, who report that Robbie will co-star with Colin Farrell in a new film from acclaimed filmmaker Kogonada ("After Yang"). Titled "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," full plot details aren't available just yet, but Deadline notes that the film "is described as an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them." Plans are to shoot the pic this spring.
Robbie is coming off the huge hit that is "Barbie," a blockbuster that scored multiple Oscar nominations (although Robbie's lack of a Best Actress nod recently made a lot of headlines). In a recent interview, Robbie noted that she had been taking some time off since shooting "Barbie." "This is the longest I haven't acted on a set because we finished 'Barbie' in October of 2022," she said, adding: "I also think everyone's probably sick of the sight of me for now," she added. "I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We're over it.' I don't know what I'll do next, but I hope it's a little while away."
Now it looks like Robbie's time off has ended.
A reunion
The script for "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" comes from Seth Reiss, who wrote the horror-comedy "The Menu." All of the talent involved here points to a promising film, and after "After Yang," I'm immediately in the tank for whatever film Kogonada helms. Here's hoping we'll learn even more about the project as it gears up to shoot this spring. Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Ryan Friedkin will produce the film, along with Reiss and Youree Henley. Kogonada, Ilene Feldman, and Original Films' Ori Eisen serve as executive producers
In addition to being Robbie's next film, "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" will serve as a reunion between director Kogonada and Colin Farrell, as Farrell starred in Kogonada's achingly beautiful sci-fi drama "After Yang." If you haven't seen that yet — it's a bit under the radar — I urge you to seek it out, as it's a wonderful, quiet film worth watching. Kogonada also directed the 2017 film "Columbus" and the 2022 TV series "Pachinko." He's also working on the upcoming "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte."