Margot Robbie's Barbie Follow-Up Has Been Revealed

If you were wondering how Margot Robbie was going to follow up the massive success of "Barbie," wonder no more! The latest acting role for the megastar has been revealed by Deadline, who report that Robbie will co-star with Colin Farrell in a new film from acclaimed filmmaker Kogonada ("After Yang"). Titled "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," full plot details aren't available just yet, but Deadline notes that the film "is described as an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them." Plans are to shoot the pic this spring.

Robbie is coming off the huge hit that is "Barbie," a blockbuster that scored multiple Oscar nominations (although Robbie's lack of a Best Actress nod recently made a lot of headlines). In a recent interview, Robbie noted that she had been taking some time off since shooting "Barbie." "This is the longest I haven't acted on a set because we finished 'Barbie' in October of 2022," she said, adding: "I also think everyone's probably sick of the sight of me for now," she added. "I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We're over it.' I don't know what I'll do next, but I hope it's a little while away."

Now it looks like Robbie's time off has ended.