Stephen King's The Long Walk Movie Faces An Uphill Battle At The Box Office

Not to get too cute about it, but Stephen King is an unquestioned king of the horror genre. His prolific work as an author alone would make him a legend, but it helps a great deal that many of his stories have been adapted into movies over the years. 2017's "It" became the biggest horror movie ever with over $700 million at the box office. So, despite very stiff competition, can the long-awaited big adaptation of King's "The Long Walk" overcome the odds and become another winner? Or is this hill too steep to climb?

As of this writing, "The Long Walk" is expected to pull in between $6 and $11 million domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That is, admittedly, a not-so-big number. Though the budget hasn't been revealed, director Francis Lawrence ("Constantine") told Screen Rant that they made it for "a small amount of money." If we assume for argument's sake that means $25 million or less, then that opening number isn't a death sentence, especially since we still have overseas ticket sales to consider. The killer, however, might be challengers vying for attention in the marketplace.

Also opening next weekend will be "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," which is expected to make between $15 and $20 million. The biggest competition, though, comes in the form of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle," which might pull in $50 million or more when it arrives in the U.S. The latest entry in the very popular anime franchise has already made nearly $300 million elsewhere in the world, mainly in its native Japan. It's worth remembering that "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train" became an unexpectedly huge hit in 2020/2021, even topping the charts in North America. It went on to make more than $500 million globally.

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" is also opening next weekend, but that figures to have a muted debut. Last but not least, Disney is re-releasing the original "Toy Story." That's a lot for moviegoers to choose from. This is to say nothing of "The Conjuring: Last Rites," which is looking to do big business and will be entering its second weekend.