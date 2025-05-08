Every Version Of Stephen King's The Long Walk That Didn't Get Made

2025 is already shaping up to be yet another big year for Stephen King fans. With Osgood Perkins' "The Monkey" having come out back in February, the remaining months are paved with big screen adaptations of "The Life of Chuck" and "The Running Man," in addition to a television series based on "The Institute." In case that wasn't enough, it seems especially fitting that "The Long Walk, one of King's bleakest stories, is finally set to hit theaters in September from director Francis Lawrence and "Strange Darling" screenwriter JT Mollner. Marathons will never be seen the same way again.

The harrowing premise of "The Long Walk" envisions a dystopian future in which a group of young boys volunteer for the titular event in which the winner gets to make a wish of their choosing from an ominous figure known as the Major (Mark Hamill). All they have to do is walk, but the catch is that there's no finish line — at least not one all of them will live to see. The marathon doesn't end until there's only one left standing. Should a participant fall behind, they get three warnings before a bullet seals their fate. Cooper Hoffman ("Licorice Pizza") and David Jonsson ("Alien: Romulus") are among the ensemble taking the most important stroll of their lives.

"The Long Walk" feels monumental for a number of reasons, with one of the most important being its place in history among King's body of work. Although the novel wasn't published until after "The Stand" in 1979, it's one of the famous author's earliest stories. It was a high school project that lasted well into his time at the University of Maine and ultimately sat on a shelf until he decided to release it under his pseudonym Richard Bachman nearly a decade after its conception.

You can see the DNA of "The Long Walk" works in "Squid Game," "Circle," and "The Hunger Games," so it makes sense that they got the director of the latter's entries to take a stab at a dire tale of survival amid overwhelming odds. Some might wonder why no one ever adapted until now, but the truth is that there were definitely some interested parties, but for some reason or another, it kept getting shuffled back and forth.