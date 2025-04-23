The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Has Found Its Young Haymitch Abernathy — And Another Very Important Character

This past March, author Suzanne Collins continued to delve into the "Hunger Games" universe by dropping the novel "Sunrise on the Reaping," a story that takes place about 24 years before the original "The Hunger Games" novel. It chronicles the tale of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, showing how the character won the 50th Hunger Games (aka the Second Quarter Quell), putting him in line to become the mentor figure to Katniss Everdeen in the original trilogy of novels and the four initial "Hunger Games" movies. After the initial trilogy of Collins' novels, the book is the second consecutive prequel novel, following 2020's "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

In similar fashion to that latter novel being quickly adapted into a film version in 2023, "Sunrise on the Reaping" was tapped for the big screen treatment almost a full year before the book was even published, and regular "Hunger Games" director Francis Lawrence will indeed be returning to helm the film, and the script was written by Billy Ray. As such, the filmmaking team behind "Sunrise" has had a running start getting the movie off the ground, and today the news has broken that the film has found its young Haymitch in Joseph Zada. That's not all, however; the role of Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's girlfriend in the novel, will be played by Whitney Peak.

As per a statement from Lionsgate Co-President Erin Westerman (via Deadline), Zada and Peak have "incredible heart, depth, and fire," and that "after auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out." As this testimonial implies, along with the general buzz surrounding the young actors, it seems like Lawrence and the "Hunger Games" franchise may be once again on the cutting edge, and casting young stars on the rise. Despite the duo being relatively unknown to audiences, if the prior "Hunger Games" movies are any indication, then they're likely going to be very impressive in the final film.

