Sunrise On The Reaping Offers A Thrilling New Look At Beloved Hunger Games Characters

On March 18, 2025, author Suzanne Collins expanded the universe of her original "Hunger Games" stories even further with "Sunrise on the Reaping," a novel that gives fans more insight into two specific things. First, we learn about Haymitch Abernathy, the District 12 victor seen in the original books — and played by Woody Harrelson in the original film franchise — and his life and time in the Games. Second, we experience the second Quarter Quell, which added an extra layer of trauma by doubling the number of child tributes from 24 to 48, through his eyes. The book is already set to get its own film adaptation, so before long, we'll get to see Haymitch's story on the big screen.

Haymitch, as we know from "The Hunger Games," ultimately wins the 50th Games, but what happens to him along the way? Quite a lot, honestly — and he also meets some important figures that readers and audiences will recognize from "The Hunger Games," "Catching Fire," and "Mockingjay." Before we get started, I will say this: Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, the central pair of characters and District 12 tributes played in the films by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, are mentioned in an epilogue, but that doesn't really count, so for the purposes of this list, I'm only counting people who have a real effect on the plot of the specific story told in "Sunrise on the Reaping." From Capitol officials to the evil president of Panem to some of Haymitch's closest mentors, here are some of the familiar characters we meet thanks to Haymitch's perspective in "Sunrise on the Reaping," many or all of whom will, presumably, appear in the forthcoming film adaptation one way or another.

