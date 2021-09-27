Yes, That's Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Starring In Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza

The elder Hoffman was one of the most beloved actors working in Hollywood before he passed away at the age of 46, and much of the good will he earned was due to his performances in Paul Thomas Anderson movies. Philip Seymour Hoffman was with Anderson right from the beginning, appearing in Anderson's directorial 1996 debut, "Hard Eight," before eventually playing larger roles for him in "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia," "Punch-Drunk Love," and "The Master."

The actor and director had a special relationship. "When I saw him for the first time in 'Scent of a Woman,' I just knew what true love was," Anderson said on an episode of WTF with Marc Maron. "I knew what love at first sight was. It was the strangest feeling sitting in a movie theater and thinking, 'He's for me and I'm for him.'"

Hoffman won his sole acting Oscar for starring in Bennet Miller's "Capote," but picked up another nomination for his jaw-dropping work in "The Master," which felt like the type of performance that could have kickstarted a whole new era of transformative, powerful work if he had not died far too early.

In addition to his unbelievable body of work (I, for one, still ride for his fantastic supporting performance in "Along Came Polly"), Hoffman left behind three children, including Cooper, his oldest.