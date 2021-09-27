Licorice Pizza Trailer: Director Paul Thomas Anderson Returns To The 1970s

Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is back in the saddle with a new film, "Licorice Pizza," due out this Christmas. The trailer has been screening in 35mm in select repertory theaters, and now, it's online, so we can all see it and start crossing off the days on our calendar until December.

As we previously reported, the ninth Paul Thomas Anderson film follows "a high school student becoming an actor in the 1970s." After several period pieces, "Licorice Pizza" sees Anderson returning to "Boogie Nights" territory. The setting is the San Fernando Valley, where "Boogie Nights" and other early films of his like "Magnolia" and "Punch-Drunk Love" were set.

Some of the names attached to "Licorice Pizza" are Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Cooper Hoffman, and Alana Haim. Cooper and Safdie are both filmmakers in their own right, with Cooper having helmed "A Star Is Born" and Safdie being one half of the Safdie brothers ("Good Times," "Uncut Gems.") Hoffman is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, Anderson's frequent collaborator, and Haim is one third of the band Haim.

There can sometimes be a gap of up to five years between Anderson movies, with his filmography leap-frogging from 2002 to 2007 to 2012. But he hasn't been idle since 2017, having directed music videos for Haim and the short film, or "one-reeler," "Anima," which accompanied Thom Yorke's album of the same name.

Check out the trailer for "Licorice Pizza" below.