New Hunger Games Movie Will Explore The Origin Of Another Familiar Character

"The Hunger Games" are far from over. Not only has it been confirmed that author Suzanne Collins is continuing the franchise with a brand new prequel novel, but Lionsgate has also announced that the forthcoming book will be turned into a movie. Titled "Sunrise on the Reaping," the book is due to hit shelves in 2025, with the movie dated for 2026. Most crucially, this new story will fill in the history of a character fans have wanted to know more about for a long time. Namely, Haymitch Abernathy.

According to a press release, the book will hit shelves on March 18, 2025. Lionsgate wasted precisely zero time in getting the rights to the film locked up. Francis Lawrence, who has directed every entry in the franchise save for the original, is in talks to return for this latest installment. That makes every bit of sense given the success of last year's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." The prequel, which told the origin story of Coriolanus Snow, pulled in $327 million worldwide, reigniting the wildly popular YA series. Adam Fogelson, chairman of Lionsgate's motion picture group, had this to say about it:

"Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star. We couldn't be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later."

There is no word yet on casting, but Woody Harrelson portrayed Haymitch in the original trilogy. However, since this is a prequel, Lionsgate will need to find a new actor to portray the younger version of the character who went on to win the 50th annual Hunger Games. Meanwhile, franchise producer Nina Jacobson, alongside her producing partner Brad Simpson, will return to produce the film.