The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Director Will Make Another Hunger Games Under One Condition

With the latest "Hunger Games" movie, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," now out in theaters, viewers might be wondering: Is this the last one? There are still 73 in-universe Hunger Games we've never seen, after all, so presumably there's plenty more storytelling material to squeeze out of the franchise. What about a movie focused on the character Finnick's Hunger Games? Or maybe one so long ago that viewers don't know who'll win, bringing us back to the genuine suspense and unpredictability of the original book?

Director Francis Lawrence, who's stuck with the "Hunger Games" films since "Catching Fire," would happily make another one. But as he explained to /Film's Jacob Hall, he just has one condition:

"I have to wait for [author] Suzanne [Collins]. [...] I just love that she comes up with something thematic and then writes from there. And so it feels like it has just a reason to exist. And so I get asked this a lot, and I know a lot of fans are like, 'Oh, do the Finnick Games, do the Haymitch Games, or let's do a Tigris spinoff.' Or something like that. But it's not just about picking a character and doing a game. Suzanne has to have something to say. I would be happy to go back if she wrote something else."

It's bitter news for "Hunger Games" fans, as Suzanne Collins hasn't announced she's working on any new books any time soon. Considering the 12-year gap between her "Mockingjay" novel and the publication of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," even if she does eventually write one, it'll still probably take a while for the adaptation to hit the big screen. Maybe there will be another movie set in this universe in the meantime, but Lawrence, it seems, won't be involved.