Hunger Games Fans Already Met Tigris Before The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

Featured in bits throughout the official trailer for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is Hunter Schafer, who plays a young Capitol citizen who's also an apparent friend/confidant of young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the guy who will one day become the tyrannical President of Panem. It's a delight for "Euphoria" fans to see Schafer here, even if her role as a Capitol citizen doesn't imply great things about her character.

But Schafer's character in the trailer doesn't seem like what we'd expect from a Capitol citizen, and that's part of why she was cast in the first place. "So many people came in and read, [but] they were thinking more of Liz Banks' Effie Trinket than they were of Tigris," director Francis Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly recently. "They're putting on this Capitol [affect], and it's just so phony. Hunter came in and did the scene, and she was so endearing and warm."

But for fans of the original trilogy, this reasoning might sound surprising. Why would an "endearing and warm" performance be ideal for a character who, in her brief appearances in "Mockingjay," was anything but? And if you're a more casual fan of the series, someone who hasn't read or watched it in years, you might just be wondering: Who even is Tigris? So far the character has only popped up briefly, after all, so forgetting about her by now is a forgivable offense.