The Hunger Games Director Regrets One Of Mockingjay's Biggest Decisions

Of all the film series to come out of the young adult fad, "The Hunger Games" is the best. "The Maze Runner" might have better action and set pieces, but "The Hunger Games" is narratively richer. It's also an excellent beginner's guide to how rebellions are formed in the real world, which has kept the franchise feeling uncomfortably topical in the years since it last graced the big screen. There's a reason why a "Hunger Games" revival in 2023 makes loads more sense than rebooting "Twilight" or redoing any of the myriad of failed sci-fi YA novel adaptations that followed in its wake.

There was, however, one unfortunate YA trend that "The Hunger Games" fell victim to, and that was dividing its finale into two parts. Even then, the series fared better than others. Splitting "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" in two allowed "Part 1" to dig deeper into the revolution against the Capitol and how its architects use Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) to rally the masses to their cause. This also freed up "Part 2" to spend more time exploring the aftermath of the subsequent war and the problems that emerged in the immediate wake of President Snow's (Donald Sutherland) downfall.

Mind you, at the time of their respective theatrical releases in 2014 and 2015, the "Mockingjay" films received a fair deal of criticism for taking this approach. In an interview with People, Francis Lawrence (who directed "Catching Fire" and both "Mockingjay" films) admitted that he regrets ever making that decision and wouldn't do it again if he had the chance.