Friendly Reminder: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Is A Two-Part Story, So Adjust Your Expectations Accordingly

The summer of two-part movies continues. As the summer movie season began we were given "Fast X," a film that ended with a big cliffhanger. Then came "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Guess what that ended with? Yep, a cliffhanger. Now we come to "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." This is going to be a spoiler-free post, my friends. But I think you can guess where this is going, especially since the title of the dang movie has a "Part One" right there, teasing you, taunting you with what's to come next.

It was always a plan for this to be a part one of two. Why? Because these movies are meant to be big, big, big. At one point there were even rumors that they'd be the final entries in the franchise, although that seems like it's no longer the case. Recently, director Christopher McQuarrie told Fandango (via Coming Soon) that there were already plans for ideas for "Mission: Impossible 9." What did you expect? Tom Cruise to stop risking his life for our entertainment? Yeah right.