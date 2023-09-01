Hunger Games Prequel Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Left Rachel Zegler Bruised From A 'Bloodbath'

It's a little odd to get excited about the "Hunger Games" films coming back, right? Not because the previous films in the franchise were bad (on the contrary), but because they're the opposite of escapist entertainment. The initial four films based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling young adult novels are pretty unflinching in the way they depict a future where a fascist government forces working-class young people to fight one another to the death for the amusement of the wealthiest and most powerful members of society. Those films are just as frank in the way they confront the psychological impact on the Games' survivors and how easily revolutionaries can be manipulated by politicians or even become fascists themselves.

This also makes the "Hunger Games" films uncomfortably on time for a revival with this year's adaptation of Collins' prequel book, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." Set long before the other entries in the series, the film casts "West Side Story" breakout Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute for the 10th annual Hunger Games who is mentored by future Panem President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe). With Francis Lawrence back calling the shots on "Songbirds & Snakes" after his work helming the sequels to the original "Hunger Games" film, we can safely assume the film will carry over the same gritty tone that served Lawrence's previous entries so well.

Zegler didn't have to wait long to get a taste of that herself. In fact, she hopped out of the pan and into the fire on her first day of shooting, as Lawrence recounted to Empire Magazine: