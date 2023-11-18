How Snow's Actions In The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Directly Create Katniss Everdeen

This article contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" takes the "Star Wars" approach in following a massively successful series of movies by going back in time and telling the story of the villain. Except, where Darth Vader was a fascinating and prominent threat in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Coriolanus Snow wasn't exactly a force to be reckoned with in the "Hunger Games" series (nor a cool and layered character that begged to have their backstory revealed).

Yet, somehow, the "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" film adaptation manages to be an exciting return to this PG-13 battle royale, complete with a plot that's almost unpredictable. It's not that it does something vastly different and fresh, but because it stays so close to retelling the original story, it makes what comes after more impactful and inevitable.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is set 10 years after the rebellion that resulted in the creation of the Hunger Games as punishment for the different districts of Panem. A decade in, there are concerns that people are getting tired of the same old gladiatorial fights to the death. The solution is to recruit the best and brightest young students of the wealthy Capitol to solve the problem and transform this murderous showdown into the hottest TV event of the year. Enter Coriolanus Snow, a young, scrappy and hungry aristocrat who sees an opportunity to turn what are essentially death row inmates into superstars that all of Panem falls in love with.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" asks: What if Coriolanus Snow inadvertently created the conditions that caused Katniss Everdeen to lead a revolution that ultimately ended with his death? What if her role wasn't messianic but inevitable?