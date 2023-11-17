Everything The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Doesn't Explain About The First Rebellion

This article contains mild spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

As tends to be the case with most film adaptations, there's a lot in the original book that doesn't get mentioned in the "Hunger Games" prequel movie, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." There's an opening flashback to the first rebellion and some general necessary exposition — this movie takes place 10 years after the end of the war, the Snow family is nearly bankrupt, and the Games are still having the kinks worked out — but the rest of Panem's history is revealed strictly on a need-to-know basis. As much as this is a prequel partly designed to fill in the gaps of Panem's history before Katniss started a second revolution, it's definitely not interested in filling in all the blanks.

In this respect, it's not much different from the source material. While Suzanne Collins' novel definitely goes into more detail about Panem's backstory, it still resists the common prequel habit of feeling the need to didactically explain every little bit of this universe's lore. We get little bits of new information, like how Reaping Day takes place on July 4th, but the significance of that date is never dwelt on by Snow. How far off from modern-day America is this version of Panem? The book doesn't tell us exactly, but we know it's far enough that the U.S.' Independence Day is completely irrelevant to this new world.

So, what else does the prequel movie neglect to mention?