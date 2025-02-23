How Did Haymitch Win The Hunger Games?

Haymitch is, to put it lightly, pretty scarred by his participation in the Hunger Games — particularly because his use of the force field infuriated Panem's evil President Snow (portrayed by Donald Sutherland as an old man), who had Haymitch's entire family killed as retribution for his perceived crimes. Not only that, but in the years after his victory, Haymitch also coaches young tributes from District 12 only to watch them die in the Games. It's not surprising in the slightest that, when faced with Katniss and Peeta, he's jaded and drunk ... but once he realizes that the pair might actually have what it takes to survive, he starts coaching them in earnest.

The books are from Katniss' point-of-view, so we don't see Haymitch's private sessions with Peeta ... but it's sort of indisputable that Haymitch forms a closer bond with the stubborn, irascible Katniss than he does with the pure-hearted and kind Peeta. During the first Hunger Games, after Peeta pulls a stunt during the pre-interviews and "reveals" that he's in love with Katniss (a ploy to draw sympathy from wealthy sponsors that has some basis in truth), Haymitch communicates with Katniss through gifts from said sponsors, encouraging her to play up the relationship to get more goods.

Katniss and Peeta end up winning the games together thanks to a last-minute stunt, which angers the Capitol; Haymitch is the first person to tell Katniss this as they leave the arena. In the second installment of the original trilogy, "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," the third Quarter Quell takes place and returns former victors to the arena, and since only three victors remain from District 12, Peeta volunteers in Haymitch's stead and goes back in with Katniss. Once again, it all comes down to a trick with a force field when Katniss uses an arrow to destroy the arena — and when she reawakens in District 13 with Haymitch by her side, he tells her Peeta was captured by the Capitol. Throughout the third and final installment, "Mockingjay" (which is split into two films), Haymitch and Katniss work with the resistance to bring down the Capitol. When they both survive the war, they resettle in District 12 despite, of course, being even more traumatized than they were before.