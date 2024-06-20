Donald Sutherland Wrote A Perfect Letter To Give The Hunger Games Movies A New Perspective

During the first "The Hunger Games" film, there are multiple scenes of President Snow having private discussions in his rose garden, which originally wasn't part of the script. It was Ross' response to Sutherland's letter that made him want to include the scenes, which are, in this writer's opinion, vital to the success of the story. "That's the relationship you want from an actor and director, where it's a give and take," Ross told Business Insider. "It's collaborative, it's one person offering something to the other who then takes it, extrapolates it, runs with it, give it back to the actor who gives the scene back to me ... that's the way filmmaking works best."

In Sutherland's letter, he discussed power and how it "perpetrates war and oppression to maintain itself until it finally topples over with the bureaucratic weight of itself and sinks into the pages of history (except in Texas), leaving lessons that need to be learned unlearned." He cited the ways power famously corrupts men and turns them into horny weirdos, but believed that Snow's obsession with power was rooted in something entirely different, as reflected by the character's dedication to his rose garden.

"I didn't want to write to you until I'd read the trilogy and now I have so: roses are of great importance," he wrote. "And Coriolanus's eyes. And his smile. Those three elements are vibrant and vital in Snow. Everything else is, by and large, perfectly still and ruthlessly contained." This section alone is evident in Sutherland's performance. There are moments where we as the audience know he's beyond evil, but his smile and his eyes bring great warmth to cold situations. It's a reminder that he's not a monster, he's human, and we're all capable of great evil if not kept in check.