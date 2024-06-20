Donald Sutherland, Legendary Actor Of Incredible Range, Has Died At 88

Not even legends live forever. Donald Sutherland, the acclaimed Canadian actor with decades worth of roles and awards to his name, has died at age 88, Deadline reports. He is survived by his wife Francine Racette, who he'd been with since 1972. Sutherland had been married twice before meeting Racette, first to Lois Hardwick from 1959 to 1966 and then to the late Shirley Douglas from 1966 to 1970.

Sutherland also leaves behind five children: Kiefer ("24"), Rachel, Rossif ("Three Pines"), Angus ("1917"), and Roeg. All of Sutherland's children followed him into the entertainment business: Kiefer, Rossif, and Angus are actors (as is Kiefer's own daughter, Sarah), Rachel is a production manager, and Roeg is a talent agent.

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick on July 17, 1935, Sutherland had a middle-class upbringing — his father Frederick was a salesman and his mother Dorothy was a teacher. However, he was also a sickly child, suffering at different points from polio, rheumatic fever, hepatitis, pneumonia, and scarlet fever. None were able to keep him down, though. He went on to study Engineering and Drama at Victoria University in Toronto, graduating in 1956. Choosing his passion over a steady career choice, he continued to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

After a string of small-time work during the 1960s, Sutherland broke out after appearing in 1967's "The Dirty Dozen" and his career never looked back. Honors to his name include stars on both Hollywood's and Canada's Walk(s) of Fame, two Golden Globes (one in 1995 for "Citizen X," the other in 2002 for "Path to War"), an Emmy (also for "Citizen X"), and an Academy Honorary Award in 2017, "for a lifetime of indelible characters, rendered with unwavering truthfulness."