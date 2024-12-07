All Of The Hunger Games Movies Ranked By Box Office

Few things caught on in Hollywood during the 2010s quite like the YA movie adaptation. Much of that had to do with the phenomenon of the "Harry Potter" films and the wildly unexpected success of "Twilight" in 2008. But it was in the aftermath of that success that Lionsgate truly hit the jackpot with "The Hunger Games" in 2012. Based on Suzanne Collins' popular book series of the same name, the films take place in a dystopian future where the haves make the have-nots face off in a deadly competition annually from one of 12 Districts of Panem.

While the books themselves were certainly successful, director Gary Ross' "The Hunger Games" was a breakout box office success story that paved the way not only for this franchise to flourish in the years that followed, but for a slew of other YA series to spring up in the hopes of chasing similar success. Few experienced success on such a large scale; the tale of Katniss Everdeen still largely reigns supreme in this category.

But which "Hunger Games" movie was the biggest hit at the box office? Have the movies continued to be successful? We're going to take a closer look at the numbers, both in terms of raw dollars and adjusting for inflation, to get a full picture of how this franchise has performed over the years. Let's get into it.