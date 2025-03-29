Sunrise On The Reaping: How Does Haymitch End Up In The Hunger Games?

In the original "Hunger Games" books by Suzanne Collins — which were adapted into a film franchise in 2012 that's still ongoing to this day — we learn that Haymitch Abernathy, the only living District 12 victor of the titular Games played by Woody Harrelson, competed in a very "special" version of the Games. Every 25 years, to punish the districts for the rebellion that took place and started this evil tradition in the first place, there's a particularly punishing iteration of the Games called the Quarter Quell. Because Haymitch competes in the 50th Games, his Quarter Quell's twist is that the number of child tributes who fight to the death is doubled, sending 48 kids into the arena instead of 24.

We know, before reading Haymitch's origin story "Sunrise on the Reaping" — which is already set to be adapted for the big screen — that he's a tribute, but in Collins' 2025 book, we learn how, and it's awful. Haymitch's name is not chosen in the traditional way. As the book describes, the District 12 liaison for the Capitol, Drusilla, chooses one boy's name, Wyatt Callow, and when she picks the second one, it's ... not Haymitch. "Drusilla peers at the final name," the book reads. "And boy number two is ... Woodbine Chance!"

Then we get Haymitch's perspective, where he watches as Woodbine makes an impulsive decision. "I can see Woodbine, who's a few rows ahead of me, projected up on the screen," Haymitch tells the reader. "He makes as if to follow Wyatt, but then his gray eyes flash defiantly, and he whips around and sprints for an alley. His kinfolk shout encouragement, and bodies instinctively block the Peacekeepers. Just when I'm thinking he might make it — all those Chance kids run like greased lightning — a shot rings out from the Justice Building rooftop, and the back of Woodbine's head explodes."

Okay, so how does Haymitch come into it? His girlfriend, Lenore Dove, tries to protect Woodbine's mother, who's attempting to get to her son's body ... and when Haymitch interferes on Lenore's behalf, Drusilla clocks him and gets a horrifying idea.