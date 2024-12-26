Squid Game Season 2 Review: The Netflix Hit Returns With A Season Both Exciting And Underwhelming

Like the players in the deadly games that make up the show itself, the second season of Netflix's "Squid Game" was faced with a daunting challenge. The first season of the South Korean series from creator-writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk became both a massive hit for the streaming service and something of a cultural phenomenon, which meant that any additional season was doomed to grapple with almost impossible hype. In our current age of constant content, it can be hard for a streaming series to cut through the noise and find a huge audience, and yet, "Squid Game" did just that, hooking viewers with its unapologetically nasty story of sudden death and crushing capitalism. Hwang's series had a simple but brilliant set-up: a group of people buried under mountains of debt agree to play a series of children's games to win a whopping amount of money. And oh yeah, the children's games are deadly. The stakes are unbelievably high: a player who wins the game can pay off their debts and be financially secure for life, while the losers end up dying in a violent, horrific way. What made "Squid Game" so universally embraced is the fact that many of us could relate to the situation; as the rich get richer and the rest of us continue to struggle to make ends meet, we could all easily imagine putting our own lives at risk for the prospect of monetary security.

In season 1, debt-ridden Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae, who won an Emmy for his performance) is one of 456 players who end up on a mysterious island playing deadly children's games. At first, the players have no idea what they've signed up for, but they learn the awful truth real fast when they play a game of Red Light, Green Light in which anyone who fails to freeze in place is gunned down in a hail of bullets. The games got even more nerve-wracking from there, and in the end, every single player died a horrible death while Gi-hun ended up winning the grand prize of 45.6 billion won (about $38 million in U.S. dollars). While this money was exactly what Gi-hun wanted and needed, the experience of watching everyone around him die left him a broken and haunted man.

"Squid Game" could've easily ended for good there, with Gi-hun both victorious and tormented. But the show was such a huge success that Netflix understandably wanted more. All told, the streaming service hauled in almost $1 billion off the show ... while, ironically, creator Hwang made almost nothing. In the end, Netflix and Hwang worked something out, and the "Squid Game" creator agreed to make two more seasons of the show, with season 3 serving as the grand finale (although Netflix is reportedly working with David Fincher on an American spin-off). For now, though, we have "Squid Game" season 2, which arrives in time for the Christmas season and has to find a way to live up to the massive hype. But can any new season ever truly recreate the phenomenon that was season 1?