The Life Of Chuck Trailer Teases A Stephen King Movie That Really Wants To Make You Cry

It's been a few decades since a Stephen King adaptation was designed with our tears in mind, but Mike Flanagan seems determined to break that streak with "The Life of Chuck." The new trailer for Flanagan's upcoming film just dropped from Neon, and while it doesn't reveal too much about the movie's plot, it does promise big emotions and a sweeping, lifetime-spanning story.

Advertisement

"The Life of Chuck" isn't autobiographical, but the sense one comes away with after watching the latest trailer is that it's King and Flanagan's answer to Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." We see flashes of a life filled with sweet mother figures and grandpa-types; dancing in the street; colorful, starry nights; and general scenes of out-of-context wonder. There's also a sense of unspoken melancholy — we get the feeling that whatever is being withheld from audiences (namely, the actual plot), it involves a bittersweet experience involving the circle of life.

The trailer, like the teaser that was released last month, also makes it abundantly clear that unlike most King projects, this one isn't about the scares. "From Stephen King," the title cards promise, "legendary author of 'The Green Mile,' 'Shawshank Redemption,' [and] 'Stand By Me.'" A pull quote from a critic who previewed the film even compares it to "It's A Wonderful Life." Basically, Neon wants us to bring a full pack of tissues to the theater. Message received!

Advertisement