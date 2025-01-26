A Netflix Horror Series Had The Same Twist As Presence (And Did It So Much Better)

This article contains spoilers for "Presence" and Mike Flanagan's "The Haunting of Hill House."

Breaking through to the other side and witnessing things from a ghostly plane isn't new for the horror genre. Films like "Haunter," "The Others," and "The Sixth Sense," to name a few, have all provided viewers a glimpse into the afterlife. Director Steven Soderbergh's new horror film "Presence" (check out our review here) offers a different kind of supernatural experience, as we view the entire story from a first-person paranormal perspective, featuring a ghost that only reveals itself after a death in the final act.

Early in "Presence," a medium visiting the house explains that the afterlife doesn't follow the same rules of time as ours, and the spirit is unaware of who they are or when they exist. This sets up the twist that the ghost is, in fact, Tyler Payne (Eddy Maday), the oldest child of the family who falls to his death while protecting his sister, seemingly sending himself back to before his demise to haunt the family until that moment. It's a daring twist and one best not to dwell on too much.

That said, even with its strengths, it's hard to watch "Presence" without recalling the specter known as the Bent-Neck Lady in "The Haunting of Hill House," which employs similar rules much more effectively. This is largely due to the ghosts in question and their relationships with the living who are being scared out of their minds.