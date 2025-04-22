Horror Legend George Romero Almost Brought The Ultimate '90s Kids Anthology To Life

Countless horror fans are often born after stumbling upon a scary movie they weren't supposed to watch as a child. It's a rite of passage that I can very much attest to. But at the same time, the genre can provide written and visual gateways for younger viewers that may have that same curiosity but aren't quite ready to dive headfirst into the harder stuff. For some, it's "Gremlins." For others, it's "Coraline." But for an entire generation of '90s children, there was nothing like picking up a "Goosebumps" book.

The long-running children's novel series from author R.L. Stine often made an impression before the reader even flipped through its pages on account of Tim Jacobus' stunning cover art. Inside were stories of kids coming across all sorts of creepy happenings imagined by Stine, be it a haunted mask, monster blood, or a cursed ventriloquist dummy. "Goosebumps" didn't have the hardest time making the transition from page to screen either, as most children of the '90s likely have fond nostalgic memories of watching the TV show adaptation on Fox Kids.

It wasn't until the 2010s that Stine's creation made the leap to the big screen with 2015's "Goosebumps," which takes more of a "Jumanji" turn, followed by 2018's "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween." There's also the "Goosebumps" streaming series on Disney+ and Hulu, which retains its source material's anthology format — only, rather than telling a new story with every episode, each season offers its own overarching narrative to provide a more serialized viewing experience.

The larger "Goosebumps" franchise could have looked very different though. Indeed, before the '90s television adaptation hit the airwaves, horror legend George A. Romero turned in an outline for the best "Goosebumps" movie never made.