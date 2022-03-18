How George Romero Cobbled Together A Cast For Night Of The Living Dead

After George Romero died in 2017, Variety published a previously unreleased interview from 1972 in which the director detailed how he made "Night of the Living Dead." The conversation revealed some surprising facts about the film. The movie was shot in Pittsburgh, where Romero worked as a TV commercial producer. He co-wrote the screenplay with John Russo, and they began shooting before the script was even finished, furiously writing as they filmed.

Because Pittsburgh is a far cry from Hollywood, assembling a cast proved difficult. Although the film has been lauded for its commentary on race relations, Romeo admits that any message was unintentional. He cast former English professor and theater director Duane Jones as the film's protagonist, Ben. It was the first time an African American had been cast as the lead in a horror film. On the casting of Jones, Romero said:

"We had no preconceived notion as to the role being a Black role, Duane came in, he looked right, he read well, so we used him. We never took any further note of it. It's not mentioned in the script at all..."

The rest of the cast was rounded out by random Pittsburgh residents. For the often-histrionic Barbra, Romero cast Judith O'Dea, a Pittsburgh native who was living on the West Coast at the time. Judy was played by Judith Ridley, a local secretary, and Tom was played by Ridley's boyfriend, Keith Wayne. The Coopers, played by Karl Hardman and Marilyn Eastman, were two investors in Romero's film company, and Hardman's daughter, Kyra Schon played the Cooper girl, Karen. And what about those zombies? He enticed friends and clients with the promise of food, beer, and a good time.

Romero did have one specific actress in mind for the role of Barbra, but he was refused by a friendly neighbor.