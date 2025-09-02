The Long Walk Review: An Emotionally Obliterating All-Time Great Stephen King Adaptation

When Stephen King was 19 years old, the Vietnam War draft lottery had forced thousands of teenage boys from across the country into the line of fire. It wasn't a matter of "if" you were called to war, but "when." It was then that King began writing "The Long Walk," a story about a group of boys — also chosen by lottery — who participate in an annual competition to out-walk each other to the death, where there is one winner and no finish line. He eventually published it under his Richard Bachman pseudonym. King didn't set out to write a political thriller, but after absorbing the constant barrage of news of bloodshed surrounding the lives of American teenagers, the themes manifested anyway. It was impossible for them not to.

Horror legend George A. Romero, Frequent King-adaptor Frank Darabont, and Norwegian horror maestro André Øvredal have all at points been attached to bring King's most merciless story to the big screen, but we should be eternally grateful that none of these films came to fruition, as the new release from Lionsgate is a heartbreaking triumph. With a script from "Strange Darling" writer/director JT Mollner and directed by "The Hunger Games" franchise helmer Francis Lawrence, "The Long Walk" is an emotionally obliterating all-time great Stephen King adaptation, and undoubtedly one of the best films of 2025.

I've read "The Long Walk" at least a half dozen times, with every gut-wrenching beat and awful revelation etched into my psyche. You'd think that familiarity would forge some kind of emotional armor, but no amount of intimacy with the source material can brace you for the inevitable devastation on screen. I left the theater exhausted and hollowed out with eyes sore from wiping tears, carrying the weight of what I had just witnessed in the pit of my knotted stomach. Because just like the walking competition itself, knowing how it ends doesn't make it hurt any less.