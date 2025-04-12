Why Stephen King Wrote Under The Pseudonym Richard Bachman

After Stephen King published "Carrie" in 1973, Brian De Palma's eponymous adaptation brought it to life to stark, harrowing effect. Although King had already amassed a following by then, De Palma's film undoubtedly contributed to the novel's (and the author's) increasing popularity. After four steady years of writing compelling stories, King struck gold with "The Shining," which still remains one of the most popular stories associated with the master of horror. Infused with personal elements from King's life, "The Shining" tackles the cabin fever trope with taut mastery over suspense and pacing, where the psychological and the supernatural meet to form a riveting tale.

A year later, King savored success again with "It," which can be considered a milestone entry in the pulp horror genre that we take for granted today. This is also the juncture when King almost stopped writing more horror, as he was plagued with self doubt and considered himself "not much of a writer" but "a hell of an elaborator" (via TIME). These sentiments do not reflect objective truth, of course, but every creative has second-guessed their talent at some point, with King being no exception. This spell of self-doubt (thankfully) did not last long, but King wanted to prove to himself that he still had the juice. What better way to gauge people's authentic reactions to one's craft than to write under a pseudonym?

Richard Bachman was the name King chose to write under, which he used to pen many stories, including the highly controversial "Rage" and the dystopian thriller "The Running Man" (which got a loose video game adaptation for Commodore 64, for some reason). However, King's link to Bachman was outed in 1985 by one Steve Brown, a bookstore clerk who clocked the similarities between King and Bachman's writing styles. There's much more to this pseudonym story, so let's take a look at the details.