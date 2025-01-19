All The Major Video Games Based On Stephen King's Books

Almost every literary work written by Stephen King has been adapted in some form. If we are to look solely at the future, several of King's novels are currently in the adaptation pipeline, including Mike Flanagan's take on "Carrie" and "The Dark Tower" novel series. Even King's early short stories, like the lesser-known "Here There Be Tygers," have been recently adapted into an animated short that might've completely flown under your radar. While the cinematic medium has made good use of the author's vast catalog of delightfully strange and moving stories, a certain artistic medium has never quite tapped into them as one would expect. I'm talking about the infinitely rich, evocative world of video games.

Now, as a gamer, I have to say that there's no dearth of games that directly reference King's prolific works or sprinkle Easter eggs about the author himself. Take "Alan Wake" for instance. The titular character is a writer whose fictional world finds a way to literally haunt him, and his surreal journey in the idyllic town of Bright Falls feels directly inspired by the small-town settings of King's novels. Apart from directly mentioning King in the opening monologue, "Alan Wake" pays homage to the axe sequence in "The Shining," and at one point, possessed cars attack Alan, echoing "Christine." Conversely, several indie titles have embedded King's artistic ethos into their narrative DNA, such as the stunningly creepy, deliciously engrossing 1998 point-and-click horror, "Sanitarium."

That said, where are the Stephen King video game adaptations? A post-apocalyptic dark fantasy tale like "The Stand" would make for an astounding open-world premise, its multiple primary characters allowing players to switch control and perspectives as the epic, combat-heavy saga evolves. Although no one has made something like this happen (yet), some loose video game adaptations of King's books exist, even if they have been forgotten or do not do justice to the source material. Let us take a deep dive into this bafflingly limited list of Stephen King games, some of which are still available to play (although you might need an emulator to run them).