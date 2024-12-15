The 2024 Stephen King Short Film That Completely Flew Under The Radar
Almost every year sees at least one Stephen King adaptation being brought to life. This is absolutely warranted, as King's wide range of evolving fiction consists of stories that can be enjoyed in any medium. For example, if we look at 2024 alone, Mike Flanagan's "The Life of Chuck" — an adaptation of King's 2020 novella of the same name — premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will hit theaters next year. Moreover, Gary Dauberman's "Salem's Lot," which is the first feature adaptation of the 1975 novel, was a streaming hit on Max despite its rushed, muddled handling of the premise. As for near-future releases, a string of King adaptations are currently in the pipeline, including Flanagan's highly-anticipated take on the author's sprawling "Dark Tower" novel series.
However, there is one Stephen King project that has been almost completely overlooked since its release in October. Courtesy of Dark Corners Films, an animated short titled "Lily" is currently available for your viewing pleasure, and this installment is part of a YouTube horror anthology series that features genre storytellers. Directed and narrated by Kate Siegel, who is best known for her incredibly nuanced performances in "Hush" and "Midnight Mass," "Lily" adapts one of the first short stories King ever wrote. This 1968 short story, titled "Here There Be Tygers," was written by the author when he was in high school, and was originally published in the Spring 1968 issue of "Urbis" magazine. The short story is also a part of King's collection "Skeleton Crew," which includes certified bangers like "The Mist" and "The Jaunt."
This is one of the first short stories Stephen King wrote
In "Here There Be Tygers," third-grader Charles finds himself in quite the predicament. His teacher, Miss Bird, who is known for her tendency to humiliate children, targets him when he says that he really needs to use the bathroom. After making fun of him in front of the class, Miss Bird lets him leave the room, but Charles finds himself face-to-face with a monster. A massive tiger has made the school bathroom its home, and to Charles' horror, his classmate Kenny disappears after going inside.
Siegel's interpretation of the story in "Lily" feels much more hard-hitting, thanks to Pete Scalzitti's beautiful animation style that helps fill in some narrative gaps. Some aspects have been changed, including character names and some story details, but the short evokes the same bizarre, surreal sensation that King's short story leaves us with. Given the context surrounding the original short story, along with the target demographic for the Dark Corners YouTube series, it is clear that "Lily" is geared toward a younger audience and intended as a short, spooky foray into the darker recesses of imagination.
Although "Here There Be Tygers" is mostly a fun little story about cognitive projection and wish fulfillment, "Lily" rounds up these elements pretty well with the aid of vibrant visual motifs. If you happen to spare 10 odd minutes, I urge you to check out "Lily," which embraces the surreal nature of growing up under the influence of adults who lack empathy.