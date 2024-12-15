The 2024 Stephen King Short Film That Completely Flew Under The Radar

Almost every year sees at least one Stephen King adaptation being brought to life. This is absolutely warranted, as King's wide range of evolving fiction consists of stories that can be enjoyed in any medium. For example, if we look at 2024 alone, Mike Flanagan's "The Life of Chuck" — an adaptation of King's 2020 novella of the same name — premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will hit theaters next year. Moreover, Gary Dauberman's "Salem's Lot," which is the first feature adaptation of the 1975 novel, was a streaming hit on Max despite its rushed, muddled handling of the premise. As for near-future releases, a string of King adaptations are currently in the pipeline, including Flanagan's highly-anticipated take on the author's sprawling "Dark Tower" novel series.

However, there is one Stephen King project that has been almost completely overlooked since its release in October. Courtesy of Dark Corners Films, an animated short titled "Lily" is currently available for your viewing pleasure, and this installment is part of a YouTube horror anthology series that features genre storytellers. Directed and narrated by Kate Siegel, who is best known for her incredibly nuanced performances in "Hush" and "Midnight Mass," "Lily" adapts one of the first short stories King ever wrote. This 1968 short story, titled "Here There Be Tygers," was written by the author when he was in high school, and was originally published in the Spring 1968 issue of "Urbis" magazine. The short story is also a part of King's collection "Skeleton Crew," which includes certified bangers like "The Mist" and "The Jaunt."