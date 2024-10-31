Three Stephen King Horror Movies Are Terrifying Max Users On Halloween 2024

Stephen King is one of the most celebrated and iconic horror writers of all time, but he's also a storyteller whose work has been adapted into dozens of movies and TV shows with, shall we say, mixed results. While some of the very best films of all time are based on King's work like "The Shining" and "The Shawshank Redemption," there are plenty of utter trash movies that have a "based on the novel by Stephen King" credit. Still, even if they may be a toss coin in terms of quality a lot of the time, any new Stephen King adaptation is at least worth paying attention to.

With Halloween finally upon us, spooky movies and shows are dominating the streaming charts for every platform out there, including Max. Indeed, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max has a variety of creepy titles residing in its current top 10, ranging from M. Night Shyamalan's twisted serial killer flick "Trap" to Tim Burton's stop-motion animated feature "Corpse Bride." Sitting comfortably among them on Max's top charts are, unsurprisingly, not one, not two, but three Stephen King adaptations — namely, the 2024 film version of "Salem's Lot" from Gary Dauberman, as well as Andy Muschietti's "It" and "It Chapter Two" (via FlixPatrol).

Granted, there is virtually nothing connecting these two movies that I could draw a thesis on, beyond the fact that they are all based on Stephen King books and were both distributed by Warner Bros. But why these three films out of the many King adaptations available to stream on Max? Why isn't "The Shining" or its excellent follow-up "Doctor Sleep" in the top 10? Well, the answer to that last part is that the world isn't fair, but the answer to the first half is a bit easier.