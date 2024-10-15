The Best Stephen King Horror Movies To Watch During Halloween

Spooky season is upon us and, for a great many movie lovers out there, that means it's time to binge some horror. In the age of streaming, there are countless rabbit holes one could fall down in the quest to find the perfect horror movie to watch. From the endless sea of stuff on Netflix to the surprisingly robust offerings from free streaming sites like Tubi, it can all be a bit overwhelming. We're here to help by narrowing things down a bit by offering up some suggestions based on the works of Stephen King, one of history's all-time great horror virtuosos.

Dating back to 1976's "Carrie," there have been dozens of movies based on King's work over the years. Some of them have been great, some of them have been not-so-great, and more than a few of them have been outright terrible. There are, of course, masterworks such as "The Shining" which are in regular rotation. What we're here to do today, however, is offer up some suggested viewing beyond the super-obvious to help enhance your Halloween season. So, here are some of the best Stephen King movies to watch this year, and why they're worth your time.