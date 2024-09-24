There's Only One Stephen King Movie With An Oscar Win

As of this writing, there are about 85 films and TV shows to have been based on the written output of Stephen King, with many more in active development. King isn't just a prolific horror author and one of the most successful novelists of all time, but an entire cottage industry, serving as the driving force behind a sizable arm of the entertainment marketplace. He has been a ubiquitous part of Hollywood since 1976, when Brian De Palma adapted his novel "Carrie" to the big screen. "Carrie" was nominated for two Oscars. King's star only continued to rise when directors like Stanley Kubrick, John Carpenter, and David Cronenberg tackled the author's dark sensibilities.

For a decade, King was described as a master of horror, as his stories like "The Shining," "Christine," "The Dead Zone," "Creepshow," "Cujo," "Firestarter," and several others drew people in with their unique devotion to death and blood. King was a genre.

In 1986, however, King also proved that he could be wistful and nostalgic, as Rob Reiner adapted his novella "The Body" into the acclaimed coming-of-age drama "Stand By Me." Reiner's film was a smash success and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Because of "Stand By Me," King was now a prestige author on top of being a horror machine.

Two other prestige King adaptation have been considered for Oscars since "Stand By Me." In 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture. "The Green Mile" racked up four nominations in 1999, also including Best Picture.

None of the above nominations, however, produced any wins. "Carrie" similarly lost out on the Oscars it was nominated for, with "Stand By Me" losing out on the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay to "A Room With a View." Likewise, "Shawshank" notoriously lost in all seven of its nominated categories, while "The Green Mile" walked away empty-handed.

Indeed, only one Stephen King adaptation has won an Academy Award: Rob Reiner's "Misery," released in 1990.