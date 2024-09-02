John Carpenter Couldn't Care Less About One Of His Stephen King Adaptations

John Carpenter's 1983 horror film "Christine," based on the then-new novel by Stephen King, was about a 1958 Plymouth Fury that seemed to have a consciousness of its own. The Fury was not a benevolent being, however. Indeed, it seemed to hate people and took lives whenever possible, including when it was first rolling off the Plymouth assembly line. After remaining in disrepair for decades, Christine was rescued by a modern teen named Arnie (Keith Gordon), a hopeless nerd with no social skills. When Arnie fixes Christine, the car kind of falls in love with him, and begins imbuing him with eerie strength. He begins dressing like a 1950s greaser, while Christine begins driving herself around, running down Arnie's rivals and potential girlfriends. In a dark way, "Christine" is about how the often-romanticized 1950s weren't finished with America.

Carpenter brought a great deal of skill and craftsmanship to "Christine," and the film is scary and effective. It remains one of the more notable films in the early wave of Stephen King adaptations that would soon flood the marketplace.

"Christine" was Carpenter's seventh major feature film as a director, but it was only his second working under the auspices of a major studio. His films "Dark Star," "Assault on Precinct 13," "Halloween," "The Fog," and "Escape from New York" were all made independently. It wouldn't be until "The Thing" in 1982 that Carpenter would be hired for a major studio project.

After "The Thing," however, Carpenter experienced a strange whirlwind of work that he wasn't terribly fond of. Carpenter spoke to Total Film (via GamesRadar+) in 2023 about his film career and he only recalled "Christine" as coming after a painful firing, adding that it was a rush job he didn't care about. For however good "Christine" might have been, Carpenter has no sentimental thoughts about it.