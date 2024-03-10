The Real Grocery Store Trip That Inspired Stephen King's The Mist

Stephen King's "The Mist" was first published in 1980 as part of his "Dark Forces" anthology and later added to 1985's "Skeleton Crew," a dynamic collection that featured 18 short stories, two poems, and two novellas. The real source of terror in "The Mist" is the tentacled Lovecraftian beasts that roam around the town of Bridgton, along with the increasingly violent divide amongst the local townsfolk (who abandon reason and give into panic). This heightened sense of paranoia that tears the small community apart is the focal point of Frank Darabont's "The Mist" film adaptation, where the creatures appear less monstrous than those gripped by religious frenzy or collective angst that manifests in unspeakably ugly ways.

In both King's novella and Darabont's movie, these events are triggered by a storm that is only a precursor to the chaotic turmoil that is about to unfold in the otherwise peaceful American town. The sudden instability caused by this natural disaster, which also casts a thick mist everywhere, propels people to go to the local supermarket to stock up on groceries. This impulse is driven by practicality, as these communal spaces are often collective safe havens in the event of a disaster. In this instance, however, the supermarket turns hellish, trapping people instead of protecting them.

What propelled King to write a novella about strange beasts in a town on the verge of societal collapse? The answer lies in the "Notes" section of "Skeleton Crew," where he details how the story presented itself to him during a trip to the grocery store amidst a raging thunderstorm.