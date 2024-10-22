One Classic Stephen King Character Has Never Been Adapted Properly

It's hard to be down in the dumps when the start of the work week brings the news that horror maestro and Stephen King aficionado Mike Flanagan has been tapped to adapt the King's monumental first novel, "Carrie," as a TV series. Flanagan has consistently knocked it out of the park with his adaptations of King's work, like turning the seemingly unadaptable "Gerald's Game" into one of the best King movies ever made and doing the impossible with "Doctor Sleep" by bridging King's novel with the imagery of Stanley Kubrick's take on "The Shining." As of publication, Flanagan is set to release "The Life of Chuck" in 2025 after a successful premiere out of the Toronto International Film Festival, and is working to crack the script for his take on "The Dark Tower." Flanagan is a magician when it comes to picking and choosing which aspects of King's books to treat like gospel and which areas have a little bit of wiggle room, which gives me high hopes that Flanagan will finally be the person to adapt Carrie White's story of telekinetic terror and tragedy the way King originally envisioned her. But all of the major adaptations have failed to include a vital part of her story.

We are long overdue for a fat Carrie White.

Now, before someone gets all up in my mentions online about how a fat Carrie White would be some "forced diversity" or whatever nonsensical buzzword was added to the dictionary of Annoying Commenters to parrot during their last update, Carrie White is canonically fat per King's text. She's a "frog among swans" with pimples, blonde hair, pale skin, and she's overweight. Make no mistake: I think all of the previous Carries (Sissy Spacek, Angela Bettis, Chloë Grace Moretz, Emily Bergl in "The Rage: Carrie 2," and even Madelaine Petsch in the "Riverdale" special) all bring something special and unique to the character, and Spacek's turn is so iconic that she set the standard for the public's vision of Carrie White that all adaptations have been trying to meet.

But something is lost about Carrie's story when she's not permitted to be a fat girl.