5 Reasons Why The Conjuring: Last Rites Dominated The Box Office

The box office just had one hell of a big weekend. Thanks to the power of The Conjuring Universe, the fall movie season kicked off with a bang as the tales of supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are clearly of interest to moviegoers around the world. Case in point, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" has posted a new record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror movie.

Directed by Michael Chaves ("The Nun 2," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It") opened to an astounding $84 million domestically to go with $110 million internationally for a staggering $194 million total. That puts it just above 2017's "It," which opened to $190 million globally on its way to a $700 million worldwide finish. That adaptation of Stephen King's beloved novel remains the highest-grossing horror movie ever made. Needless to say, "Last Rites" is in very good company.

To add some further context, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" made $206 million during its entire theatrical run, which was very much a success given its $40 million budget. The fact that the latest sequel nearly eclipsed that number in a single weekend is staggering. So, what went right for the alleged final chapter in the saga of the Warrens? How did Warner Bros. deliver such a massive winner this late into the franchise's run? We're going to go over some of the biggest reasons why "Last Rites" dominated the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.