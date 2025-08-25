5 Reasons Why Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Ruled The Box Office

In what can be viewed as a sizable victory lap for Netflix, the king of the streaming game now has the number one movie at the box office for the first time ever. That's thanks to the theatrical release of the company's smash animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters," which has been dominating the streamer's charts for weeks now. It turns out, despite being available to watch at home, audiences were very happy to turn up for the two-night-only event.

The "KPop Demon Hunters" sing-along release delivered a surprise appearance atop the charts at the domestic box office, taking in an estimated $18 million. Mind you, that's from just two days worth of screenings, as opposed to the full weekend. The movie was also playing on just 1,700 screens. Compare that to the number two movie this weekend, "Weapons" ($15.6 million domestically), or "Freakier Friday," which brought in $9.2 million to land in the number three spot. However, in both of those cases, the films were playing in over 3,600 theaters.

So, what went right here? Why were fans more than happy to pay to see a movie they've likely already watched at home? And how did this become Netflix's first number one movie despite the streamer having released arguably splashier titles in theaters in the past? We're going to look at some of the biggest reasons why "KPop Demon Hunters" became the surprise box office hit of August 2025. Let's get into it.