KPop Demon Hunters Director Has A Hopeful Update About A Sequel On Netflix

"KPop Demon Hunters" topping the Netflix charts is one of 2025's most surprising success stories. With animation recently stumbling at the box office and live-action remakes (ranging from "How to Train Your Dragon" to various Disney titles) being all of the rage, it seems that original animation has taken a backseat. However, the success of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' movie proves that there is still an appetite for unique storytelling out there — but will its success lead to a sequel?

As the title implies, "KPop Demon Hunters" is a musical about a girl group that takes on evil, otherworldly creatures. The story centers on a trio known as HUNTR/X — Rumi (Arden Cho/EJAE), Mira (May Hong/Audrey Nuna), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo/Rei Ami) — as they use their musical gifts to achieve global superstardom and keep the Honmoon barrier sealed. (If that breaks, demons will spill into the world and prey on humans, and no one wants that.) That said, demons are tricky and don't go down without a fight, and it's only a matter of time until our young heroes are tasked with putting a stop to some of these hellish rascals.

"KPop Demon Hunters" works as a one-and-done affair, but it also introduces viewers to a universe that boasts strong franchise potential. What's more, the film's creators are interested in telling more stories set in this world, and they are optimistic about bringing them to life.