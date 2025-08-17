Sony's Earnings From Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Are Shocking

Now, $20 million is nothing to sneeze at, but as Puck points out, Sony is the only major studio to not release a movie this summer that cleared $500 million at the box office. Its biggest hit was "28 Years Later," which topped out at $150 million. While it's impossible to say what would have happened had Sony rolled the dice on this one without going to Netflix as a financial partner, it's safe to say there was major upside potential in a full-blown theatrical release. $20 million is nothing compared to what his movie is going to generate in the long run.

The soundtrack alone has seven songs in the top 20 on Spotify's global Top 50, with "Golden" reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Between the inevitable sequels, spin-offs, merchandise, and music rights, it's not crazy to think this will become a $1 billion franchise at some point. That's why that $20 million seems so small in retrospect. Those two "Red Notice" sequels we were promised never happened. Rest assured, "KPop Demon Hunters" will get a sequel.

To that end, Sony has the right to produce any sequels or spinoffs, with negotiations currently underway for a follow-up. Unfortunately, the studio will make no additional money from the success of the first. They do have the chance to release it in China, but the Chinese box office isn't what it once was for Hollywood productions. Netflix also has no obligation to renegotiate its deal with Sony on any future films. The deal is what it is.

In an age when the box office is on uncertain ground, particularly as it relates to original movies, it's not hard to see why Sony blinked here. At the same time, family-friendly movies have been making the most consistent bank. This could have spawned a new franchise for Sony that could thrive for years to come. Instead, Netflix will get the lion's share of the credit, and Sony will collect its fee and nothing more. Perhaps this can serve as a cautionary tale for Hollywood's future. Mitigating risk can be smart, but bet small and you'll win small.

"KPop Demon Hunters" is streaming now on Netflix.