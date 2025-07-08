Hollywood's Biggest Box Office Hits Of 2025 Have Something Crucial In Common

There is a new champion of Hollywood movies at the 2025 box office. With its take over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake has surpassed "A Minecraft Movie" as the biggest American movie of the year globally. Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne-Zha 2" still stands heads and shoulders above the rest with more than $2 billion to its name, but so far as Hollywood productions go, Disney is now on top.

"Jurassic World Rebirth" opened to a massive $322 million globally over the weekend, taking the lion's share of attention. However, "Lilo & Stitch" pulled in another $13.7 million on its seventh weekend, including $2.8 million domestically. That brings its running total to $972.7 million worldwide, including $408.5 million domestically and $564.2 million internationally thus far. It's now all but assured to become the first Hollywood release of the year to crack the $1 billion mark.

With that, it overtakes "A Minecraft Movie," which opened to $163 million domestically earlier this year, with its global total currently sitting at $954.9 million. Both movies are massive hits and there is no real reason to lower one to raise the other. Both movies are getting sequels and will help build ever-important franchises for Disney and Warner Bros., respectively.

More important than any of that, though, is the fact that they both have something very crucial in common. Both of these are big-budget PG movies. Both of them stand tall above everything else Hollywood has thrown at audiences in 2025 thus far. For as much ink that has been spilled over the success of the R-rated "Sinners" ($365 million worldwide), it's these family-friendly movies leading the way. To be clear, what "Sinners" has accomplished is nothing shy of miraculous, but so too is the quiet yet very steady rise of the PG movie in recent years.