5 Reasons Why Jurassic World Rebirth Ruled The 4th Of July Box Office

Over the extended Fourth of July weekend, Universal Pictures once again proved that the "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World" franchise is one of the biggest, most consistent performers at the box office. The latest and seventh overall entry in the long-running property, "Jurassic World Rebirth," arrived in theaters just ahead of the long holiday frame and, put simply, it made bank. And while there is much to be said about the box office returns themselves, the numbers are certainly impressive on the surface alone.

Director Gareth Edwards' "Rebirth" opened to $147.3 million domestically over its first five days of release to go with a whopping $174.7 million internationally for a total of $322 million. That represents one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood movie in 2025 thus far, trailing only the massive Chinese blockbuster "Ne-Zha 2." That number was also well ahead of pre-release projections, which is always a good sign.

In terms of the pure weekend, "Rebirth" made $91.5 million over the Friday to Sunday stretch, which is well behind 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion" ($145 million), 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" ($148 million), and 2015's "Jurassic World" ($208 million). Even so, the latest "Jurassic" movie now owns the record for the biggest Fourth of July opening ever, topping 2022's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" ($123 million).

So, what went right for Universal here? How did this movie manage to evade franchise fatigue and potentially secure a bright future for one of the biggest properties in modern Hollywood? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Jurassic World Rebirth" was a major box office success in its debut. Let's dive in.