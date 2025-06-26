Jurassic World Rebirth's Box Office Tracking Suggests Some Major Questions For The Franchise

One of the biggest franchises in cinema history is roaring back to life this summer as Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Rebirth" is just around the corner. Though 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion" was billed as something of a conclusion, it was merely the conclusion of a trilogy. Three years later, we're back with a new dino-filled blockbuster that features a new cast in a new setting and will presumably set up a new future for the property. The question is, can "Rebirth" also keep this franchise's streak of $1 billion runs at the box office alive? Or are we going to start seeing signs of decline?

Director Gareth Edwards' "Rebirth" is currently expected to pull in between $67 and $77 million domestically over Fourth of July weekend, per Box Office Theory. That would be the lowest opening weekend for the property by far since at least 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" ($72.1 million) or possibly 2001's "Jurassic Park III" ($50.7 million). Mind you, that's without accounting for inflation. But there's a big catch here. The movie is opening mid-week on July 2 to get in early on the long holiday. Across the full five-day opening stretch, it is expected to pull in between $115 to $135 million, per Deadline.

While that's a number more befitting this franchise, it's still lagging well behind the openings for all three films in the previous "Jurassic World" trilogy. "Dominion" itself bowed to $145 million in June 2022 across a standard three-day weekend despite downright terrible reviews. It eventually legged out to barely get over the $1 billion mark globally, becoming one of just a small handful of movies to make it past that milestone in the pandemic era.

For further context, 2015's "Jurassic World" debuted to a then-record $208 million on its way to $1.67 billion worldwide, becoming one of the biggest movies of all time up to that point. 2018's "Fallen Kingdom," despite suffering very mixed reviews, similarly premiered to $148 million domestically and finished with $1.3 billion globally. Overall, though, what we're seeing is a relatively steady decline with each new entry.