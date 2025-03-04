All Of The Jurassic Park Movies Ranked By Box Office

In the history of blockbuster filmmaking, there are few franchises that can compete with the sheer might of "Jurassic Park" (or "Jurassic World," for viewers of a certain age). Dating back to Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park," this has been the definitive dinosaur movie series, so much so that nothing has even come close to stepping on its turf.

Once "Jurassic World" came out in 2015 and shattered box office records, it became clear that this was more than just a one-trick pony. This was a massive global monster that has transcended generations with seemingly no end in sight. As the future of this franchise continues to unfold with the upcoming release of "Jurassic World Rebirth," we're taking the opportunity to look back at the history of this franchise as a box office juggernaut.

Which of these movies reigns supreme at the box office? Does the perceived quality of each movie align with how much money it made? What can we learn from these numbers? We're going to go over all of that and more, so let's dig in.