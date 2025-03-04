All Of The Jurassic Park Movies Ranked By Box Office
In the history of blockbuster filmmaking, there are few franchises that can compete with the sheer might of "Jurassic Park" (or "Jurassic World," for viewers of a certain age). Dating back to Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park," this has been the definitive dinosaur movie series, so much so that nothing has even come close to stepping on its turf.
Once "Jurassic World" came out in 2015 and shattered box office records, it became clear that this was more than just a one-trick pony. This was a massive global monster that has transcended generations with seemingly no end in sight. As the future of this franchise continues to unfold with the upcoming release of "Jurassic World Rebirth," we're taking the opportunity to look back at the history of this franchise as a box office juggernaut.
Which of these movies reigns supreme at the box office? Does the perceived quality of each movie align with how much money it made? What can we learn from these numbers? We're going to go over all of that and more, so let's dig in.
The Jurassic Park movies ranked by unadjusted box office
First, let's go over how all of the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" movies performed during their respective runs at the box office, unadjusted for inflation. This includes re-releases, which is particularly important for "Jurassic Park," which had a very successful re-release in 2013 timed to its 20th anniversary. To assemble this date, I looked at major databases such as Box Office Mojo and The Numbers, going with the highest reported gross for each film. We're also going with the worldwide gross for each film, which includes domestic and international ticket sales. Here's how it shakes out.
-
"Jurassic World" – $1.67 billion worldwide
-
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — $1.3 billion worldwide
-
"Jurassic Park" – $1.1 billion worldwide
-
"Jurassic World Dominion" — $1 billion
-
"The Lost World: Jurassic Park" — $618.6 million worldwide
-
"Jurassic Park III" – $368.7 million worldwide
Director Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World" came out on top by a pretty significant margin. At the time of its release, "Jurassic World" set a record for the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion globally. It remains one of the ten biggest movies ever worldwide. That's still pretty remarkable, given how many scrapped ideas for "Jurassic Park 4" that came and went over the years. This represented generational nostalgia working at its peak.
That's partially why both "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion," both of which were eviscerated by critics, still managed to easily get past the $1 billion mark. On that same note, "Jurassic Park" also got past the coveted $1 billion mark thanks to its various re-releases. (Though, at the time of its release, it was the biggest movie ever up to that point.) The only real loser in the bunch is "Jurassic Park III," which had a famously troubled production.
The Jurassic Park movies ranked by inflation-adjusted box office
Now, for a different perspective, we're going to look at the "Jurassic" franchise accounting for inflation. To make those calculations, I used the U.S. Inflation Calculator and entered the original gross for each of the six films, taking into account the year it came out and calculating what that would translate to in 2025. This is an admittedly imperfect measurement since inflation changes all of the time, but this is merely a snapshot method to provide more context. With the table fully set, here are the movies and how they stack up adjusted for inflation.
-
"Jurassic Park" — $2.3 billion worldwide
-
"Jurassic World" — $2.24 billion worldwide
-
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — $1.64 billion worldwide
-
"The Lost World: Jurassic Park" — $1.22 billion
-
"Jurassic World Dominion" — $1.1 billion
-
"Jurassic Park III" — $661.7 million
As we can see, there are some pretty meaningful changes here. For one, the original "Jurassic Park" manages to edge out "Jurassic World" for the top spot, though it is very close. If we didn't account for the 2013 re-release or any of the other re-releases, it would be in the number two spot. But the fact that "Jurassic Park" topped the box office during the pandemic speaks volumes about its enduring legacy. Can the same be said of "Jurassic World" a decade from now?
The rest of the list shakes out similarly, though "The Lost World" did get a nice bump and would have been a "Fallen Kingdom"-level hit if it were released today. "JPIII" is still by far the lowest-grossing entry, but $661 million looks a lot better than $368 million, for whatever that may be worth.
How much did each of the Jurassic Park movies cost to make?
To add some more context, we're going to go over how much each of the "Jurassic" movies cost to make. When it comes to box office, everything is relative, so budgets are remarkably important. A movie can make $1 billion but if the budget is too high, it might not be that profitable in the end. We should also point out that there has been some dispute over the budgets of "Fallen Kingdom" and "Dominion," with several reports suggesting the budgets were much, much higher than original estimates.
For the sake of this article, we're going to go with the original figures. We're also going to go over the original, actual budget, and then adjust that budget for inflation to show what it would have cost to make in 2025. Here's how it shakes out...
-
"Jurassic Park" — $63 million unadjusted / $138 million adjusted
-
"The Lost World: Jurassic Park" — $73 million unadjusted / $144 million adjusted
-
"Jurassic Park III" — $93 million unadjusted / $166 million adjusted
-
"Jurassic World" — $150 million unadjusted / $201 million adjusted
-
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" — $170 million unadjusted / $215 million adjusted
-
"Jurassic World Dominion" — $185 million unadjusted / $200 million adjusted
What do these numbers tell us about the Jurassic Park movies?
Outside of "Star Wars" and perhaps "James Bond" on some level, it's difficult to find another franchise that has transcended multiple generations to become wildly successful across decades. Even "Harry Potter" struggled to keep things going with the "Fantastic Beasts" spin-offs. What this franchise represents is truly rare air. Even if critics aren't always there, the audience has been there pretty reliably over the years.
The 14-year break between "JPIII" and "Jurassic World" clearly did a lot of good, allowing fans to build up an appetite for something new, rather than exhausting audiences with a movie every year or two. There's certainly something to be said for that. In terms of box office batting average? It's truly tough to top. Six movies making $6 billion across more than 30 years. We're talking a $1 billion average box office return from an average budget of less than $150 million. Most studios would kill for those returns. That's why we're getting more "Jurassic World" movies: It's a no-brainer from a business perspective.
Universal Pictures has done a pretty incredible job with this series. They've largely kept budgets under control (relatively speaking), and capitalized with theme park attractions, toys, and plenty of other merch. The studio has kept this series alive and built a devoted, global fanbase that shows few signs of waning. This is, in many ways, the gold standard for Hollywood franchises from a pure dollars and cents perspective.