Scarlett Johansson Broke A Huge Box Office Record Held By Her Fellow Marvel Stars

Scarlett Johansson is now the biggest movie star in the world, at least when it comes to the global box office. Thanks to the success of "Jurassic World Rebirth" during its opening weekend, Johansson has now claimed the title of Hollywood's highest-grossing lead actor, overtaking her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars in the process.

"Rebirth" opened to an estimated $318.3 million worldwide over the long Fourth of July weekend, which was well above pre-release tracking. That now brings Johansson's box office total to $14.8 billion when it comes to movies she's starred in (that is, where she's either a lead character or part of the lead ensemble. That even puts her above Samuel L. Jackson, whose own box office tally is currently at $14.6 billion. Of course, if we take absolutely everything into account, cameos included, then Johansson is sitting at $15.8 billion while Jackson is at an absolutely wild $28.3 billion.

However, Jackson's many cameos as Nick Fury in the MCU, lumped in the likes of "Avengers: Endgame" (which made nearly $2.8 billion worldwide in 2019), do a lot of work to pad out that total. Meanwhile, Johansson was one of the key players in "Endgame," making it far more fair to include that one as part of her total. In any event, that nearly $15 billion figure represents the culmination of a remarkable career for Johansson, who is known best to audiences around the world as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

Johansson's turns as Black Widow in the MCU account for more than $10 billion of her ever-growing total. In fact, that's pretty much the case with everyone on the list, including Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. ($14.3 billion), and Chris Pratt ($14.1 billion), who's had the benefit of playing both Owen Grady in the first "Jurassic World" trilogy and Star-Lord in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.