Jurassic World Rebirth Review: This Back-To-Basics Dino Flick Gets Stuck In The Mud

Someday, assuming we're not all extinct by then, future film historians will be able to look back at the "Jurassic" franchise and chart a pretty clear trajectory of studio filmmaking across thirty-odd years of fits and starts. Like a fossil perfectly preserved in amber, Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic stands out as one of an elite few that helped defined summer blockbusters in the first place. What followed over the next several decades, in stark contrast, would be a number of attempts to recreate the same magic to increasingly diminished returns. Despite no obvious sequel setup, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" begrudgingly returned to another dinosaur-infested island retroactively crowbarred into the canon. Joe Johnston then took a B-movie approach to "Jurassic Park III" for a throwback adventure flick that was rushed into production without a final script. And as for the "Jurassic World" films, well, let's just say you don't need a PhD in paleontology to figure out how those bloated monstrosities showcase the worst of modern moviemaking.

In that light, it's both fitting and maddening that "Jurassic World Rebirth" turns into a Frankenstein's monster amalgamation of seemingly every previous installment put together. Caught between picking up the pieces after the locust-ridden trilogy-capper "Dominion" and forging a new path for the franchise, this merely becomes the latest in a uniquely 2020s trend of "requels" — a missing link in the evolutionary chain of big-budget brand extensions that simply can't stand on their own two (er, four?) feet. On some level, that's understandable. You'd have to search far and wide to find anyone on the planet left untouched by the original "Jurassic Park" and the intimidatingly long shadow it casts. But, by the same token, at what point do we finally acknowledge the awkward titanosaur in the room and make a concerted effort to actually do something, you know, new?

The most complementary and damning aspect of "Rebirth" is that it comes closer than most of its predecessors to pulling it off ... but not quite. Compared to the high highs and low lows of all the previous movies (somehow, that infamous talking raptor from "Jurassic Park III" represents both at the same time), director Gareth Edwards' newest film is content to shift to a lower gear of narrative drive and remain there for much of its 134-minute runtime. To put that in more generous terms, this stripped-down approach feels like the perfect response to a story that hadn't so much as flown off the rails as it had annihilated the entire rollercoaster and surrounding theme park from orbit. "Rebirth" keeps things simple, stupid, by contrast — and almost to a fault. Where does that leave us with a series with carte blanche to take things in any number of directions? Ultimately, this creature feature shoots for the skies and ends up stuck in the mud ... though not for a lack of trying.