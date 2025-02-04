Jurassic World Rebirth Will Finally Adapt The Original Book's Scariest Scene

32 years after Steven Spielberg changed blockbuster filmmaking forever with "Jurassic Park," the franchise is getting a major face lift with this summer's "Jurassic World Rebirth." Directed by Gareth Edwards of "Rogue One" and "The Creator" fame, the film is being billed as a new beginning for the dino-centric property. But it will also, in some ways, be going back to where it all started. That's because screenwriter David Koepp (who also wrote Spielberg's classic movie) is finally making use of a beloved scene from Michael Crichton's original "Jurassic Park" novel.

In a first-look piece published by Vanity Fair, producer Frank Marshall confirmed that the book's famous river raft scene involving the Tyrannosaurus Rex, which was cut from the original "Jurassic Park," will make it to the screen in "Rebirth." In Crichton's novel, Alan Grant and John Hammond's grandchildren, Tim and Lex Murphy, try to drift through a lagoon in a rubber raft without waking up the T-Rex. They fail badly, leading to utter chaos. Crichton's book describes this sequence as follows:

"The tyrannosaur was now chest-deep in the water, but it could hold its big head high above the surface. Then Grant realized the animal wasn't swimming, it was walking, because moments later only the very top of the head — the eyes and nostrils — protruded above the surface. By then it looked like a crocodile, and it swam like a crocodile, swinging its big tail back and forth, so the water churned behind it."

If I may? Hell yeah. Koepp, in a recent interview with /Film, said he sees "Rebirth" as a chance to change the tone of the "Jurassic" films once again. The inclusion of this scene, in particular, makes it clear the film is going to lean into the horror of the dinosaurs once again. Edwards and Marshall also backed that idea up with their own comments to Vanity Fair.