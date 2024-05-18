2014's Godzilla Was A Divisive Box Office Hit That Paved The Way For So Much More

"This isn't art. It isn't even great trash. It's a con game, and we bear the claw marks." That's what critic Rita Kempley wrote for the Washington Post in a particularly scathing review of Roland Emmerich's 1998 movie, "Godzilla." It was the first attempt by Hollywood to bring the classic monster to life in America, and it was a spectacular failure. That's what Warner Bros., Legendary, and director Gareth Edwards were working against while crafting 2014's "Godzilla." Skepticism was built in. They had to prove that a film within this franchise made outside of Japan could work.

They did that and then some.

"Godzilla is one of the world's most powerful pop culture icons, and we at Legendary are thrilled to be able to create a modern epic based on this long-loved Toho franchise," said then-chairman and CEO of Legendary Thomas Tull in 2010 when it was announced that the company was to produce a new film in Toho's beloved franchise. "Our plans are to produce the Godzilla that we, as fans, would want to see. We intend to do justice to those essential elements that have allowed this character to remain as pop culturally relevant for as long as it has." That is all easier said than done, but Tull and Edwards proved to be up to the task.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at 2014's "Godzilla" in honor of its tenth anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how a scrapped IMAX short indirectly led to this film's creation, how Edwards arrived at his divisive take on the King of the Monsters, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of the release, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?