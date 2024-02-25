Bryan Cranston Always Knew His Godzilla Death Was A Big Mistake

As exciting as it is to watch a massive kaiju stomp its way through civilian territory, monster movies are nothing without an evocative, empathetic cast. You need someone to root for while Godzilla lays waste to the world, a point that last year's "Godzilla Minus One" wasted no time proving.

The 2023 Toho film struck the perfect balance between human drama and monstrous spectacle, and retroactively put America's own MonsterVerse to shame. It's no secret that Legendary Pictures' kaiju films, while visually exciting, don't offer much in the emotion department. In "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Kong: Skull Island," the eponymous Titans are meant to be the true protagonists. The human cast are frequently relegated to time-worn Action Movie Tropes as a result, which doesn't make for a very dynamic or compelling experience.

It all began with 2014's "Godzilla," the Gareth Edwards film that brought the Titan back into the limelight. While thrilling at the time, especially on the big screen, "Godzilla" feels particularly boring in hindsight. The film is about as restrained a slow burn as you can get: Edwards took a page from "Jaws" in teasing the titular kaiju, while usually-charismatic actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen are kind of just ... there. It's hard to care about the duo, who play a married couple experiencing Godzilla's reemergence from opposite sides of the world — especially since "Godzilla" already had a perfect protagonist in Bryan Cranston's Joe Brody, only to senselessly kill him off before the story could really begin.