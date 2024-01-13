Is Godzilla Truly King? These Monsters Might Be Scarier

We're in the midst of a Godzilla renaissance. The big guy stole the show in 2023 with the critically acclaimed "Godzilla: Minus One," then appeared on the Apple+ TV series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," and battles King Kong once more on the big screen in Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." We haven't even mentioned Netflix's "Godzilla" animated series or the slew of unique takes on the character released over the last decade, including the terrifying "Shin Godzilla." It's a great time to be a Gojira fan!

Of course, Godzilla enjoys the moniker "King of the Monsters" and with good reason: he's hard to stop. Since his debut in 1954, our hulking, spiky-tailed, nuclear pal has bought the farm only four times and typically wins his epic confrontations with other Kaiju. That's not to say he doesn't lose a fight, but more often than not, Godzilla runs slowly walks home with the trophy, even if it takes quite a bit of luck (and help) to save the day.

While we in no way question Godzilla's well-earned title, we ponder whether any of his monster foes might deserve the crown. As stated, Godzilla has faced death on several occasions and only miraculously pulled through thanks to intervention from a friend or the last-minute discovery of some hidden power. Here are 15 monsters we think might be as scary — or scarier — than Godzilla.