The Scrapped Godzilla IMAX Short That Led To The MonsterVerse

Much like any other long-running franchise, "Godzilla" is filled with a great many would-be projects that never managed to see the light of day. Perhaps no scrapped project featuring the King of the Monsters is more consequential than what is most commonly known as "Godzilla 3-D." The film, which was in development in the early 2000s, was going to be a short filmed for IMAX made with American audiences in mind. It never came to be, but development of the project indirectly led to the creation of the MonsterVerse franchise, which kicked off with 2014's "Godzilla" and is still going strong today.

So, how do we go from theatrically-released short film to blockbuster-sized, American-produced theatrical feature? It's an odd, messy journey, and one that is a little heartbreaking in some ways for both fans and one of the franchise's most unique directors. Namely, Yoshimitsu Banno, who helmed 1971's "Godzilla vs. Hedorah," which remains one of the franchise's most bizarre entries to date, yet also one of its most celebrated. The story of this big-budget short film begins with Banno and his desire to once again step behind the camera to tell a tale about Godzilla and the Smog Monster.

For years, Banno had wanted to craft a sequel to "Godzilla vs. Hedorah" but it never came to pass. After "Godzilla: Final Wars" was released in 2004 with disappointing results, Toho decided that they were going to put the franchise to bed for a little while. Banno, who had formed a company called Advanced Audiovisual Productions (AAP), saw an opportunity. During an interview with Godzilla Fans Universe in 2013, Banno explained: